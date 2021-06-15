Menu

Canada

Public invited to pay respect to fallen RCMP officer as body returns to Wolseley, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 1:05 pm
The public is being invited by the Saskatchewan RCMP to show support for Const. Shelby Patton, the officer killed on duty Saturday morning in Wolseley. View image in full screen
The public is being invited by the Saskatchewan RCMP to show support for Const. Shelby Patton, the officer killed on duty Saturday morning in Wolseley. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP has invited the public to pay their respects to Const. Shelby Patton, the officer killed on duty Saturday morning in Wolseley, Sask.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP lay manslaughter charges in officer’s death, accused appear in court

Patton’s body is being brought back to Tubman Funeral Home in Wolseley and residents are encouraged to line up on the eastbound lane of Highway 1 adjacent to Indian Head. Vehicles can begin lining up at 11 a.m.

The vehicle carrying his body is expected to pass the area at around 11:30 a.m. and will drive over the west crossing and down Front Street on Claude Street.

Read more: Const. Shelby Patton, 26, identified as Saskatchewan RCMP officer killed on duty

RCMP is asking people to wear red as a sign of support.

Traffic control will be in place and drivers are being told to use caution when parking. COVID-19 public health measures such as physical distancing need to be followed for those standing on the sidewalks.

Click to play video: 'Const. Patton remembered as exemplary friend, community member and police officer' Const. Patton remembered as exemplary friend, community member and police officer
Const. Patton remembered as exemplary friend, community member and police officer
