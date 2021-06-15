Public invited to pay respect to fallen RCMP officer as body returns to Wolseley, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP has invited the public to pay their respects to Const. Shelby Patton, the officer killed on duty Saturday morning in Wolseley, Sask.

Patton’s body is being brought back to Tubman Funeral Home in Wolseley and residents are encouraged to line up on the eastbound lane of Highway 1 adjacent to Indian Head. Vehicles can begin lining up at 11 a.m.

The vehicle carrying his body is expected to pass the area at around 11:30 a.m. and will drive over the west crossing and down Front Street on Claude Street.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP is asking people to wear red as a sign of support.

Traffic control will be in place and drivers are being told to use caution when parking. COVID-19 public health measures such as physical distancing need to be followed for those standing on the sidewalks.

1:48 Const. Patton remembered as exemplary friend, community member and police officer Const. Patton remembered as exemplary friend, community member and police officer