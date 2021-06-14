Saskatchewan RCMP lay manslaughter charges in officer’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man and woman are facing a number of charges including manslaughter after an RCMP officer was killed on duty Saturday morning in Wolseley, Sask.

Wolseley is about 100 kilometres east of Regina.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, also face charges of failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Traverse faces an additional charge of breach of undertaking for leaving Manitoba.

Pagee is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, and breach of undertaking for possessing a controlled substance.

The Saskatchewan RCMP released more details and a detailed timeline about the incident in a statement Sunday night.

Indian Head RCMP detachment received a complaint around 7 a.m. that a stolen white pick-up truck was in the town of Wolseley, Sask., and Const. Shelby Patton was sent to check it out.

Patton found the pick-up truck in Wolseley at 7:50 a.m. and pulled it over on Sherbrooke Street near the intersection of Front Street.

RCMP allege that while outside of his vehicle, Patton was hit and killed by the truck.

Indian Head RCMP received an urgent dispatch at 7:56 a.m. that an officer had been hit by a vehicle and was in cardiac arrest. Members of the public on the scene performed first aid until EMS and police arrived.

Patton was declared dead at the scene.

A farmer near Odessa, Sask., called 911 at 8:38 a.m. The farmer said the individuals in the white pick-up truck had been to the farm and reported the theft of a truck.

Police searched the area for both of the stolen trucks and found them.

Police discovered the white pick-up truck stuck in the mud of a field near Francis, Sask., about a mile away from the abandoned farmer’s truck.

Police say the suspects were arrested without incident just before 10 a.m. RCMP officers from different nearby detachments, the Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team, and a police dog all assisted in the arrest.

Police added in the statement sent late Sunday night that scenes in Wolseley and Francis have been examined, processed and are now released.

Traverse and Pagee remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP created an email address, RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, for those who wish to send messages of support or condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Const. Patton.

“We have received an outpouring of support and condolence messages in person, in writing and on social media from across Canada and beyond,” said Rhonda Blackmore, Assistant-Commissioner, Commanding Officer, of the Saskatchewan RCMP.

“These messages help us through this difficult time. I would like to thank everyone who took the time to let us know they share our grief. Our thoughts remain with the family, friends, colleagues and community of Const. Patton.”

RCMP are also warning the public about what they are calling a fraudulent GoFundMe page set up in the name of Patton.

RCMP ask that the public not donate money to the account, organized under the name Sam Joseph. The organizer claims to be a friend of Patton, but the RCMP says they’ve been informed by Patton’s family that the page is fraudulent.

The RCMP say they have also advised the fundraising platform that the account is fraudulent.

The investigation into Patton’s death is ongoing. Investigators are trying to determine the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle in Wolseley prior to Patton’s arrival.

Anyone who may have seen a white Ford F250 pick-up truck Saturday morning in Wolseley can call Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200.

