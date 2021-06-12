Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP officer dies while on-duty

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 5:58 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP are expected to provide more information about the officer's death at 5 p.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP are expected to provide more information about the officer's death at 5 p.m. Saturday. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting that an officer died while on-duty early Saturday morning.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP investigating homicide in Estevan of 55-year-old man

In a statement, the RCMP called the death “tragic” and said they would be holding a press conference Saturday at 5 p.m. to provide more information to the public.

An earlier press release sent around 10 a.m. stated there was increased police presence in the areas surrounding Wolseley, Sask., and Francis, Sask.

RCMP is also expected to provide an update on this “related investigation,” officials said.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP investigate death after boat flips on Little Shell Lake

According to the earlier press release regarding the incident in the areas surrounding Wolseley, Sask., and Francis, Sask., two suspects were taken into custody in relation to a serious motor vehicle collision.

More to come

