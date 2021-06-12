Saskatchewan RCMP officer dies while on-duty

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting that an officer died while on-duty early Saturday morning.

In a statement, the RCMP called the death “tragic” and said they would be holding a press conference Saturday at 5 p.m. to provide more information to the public.

An earlier press release sent around 10 a.m. stated there was increased police presence in the areas surrounding Wolseley, Sask., and Francis, Sask.

RCMP is also expected to provide an update on this “related investigation,” officials said.

According to the earlier press release regarding the incident in the areas surrounding Wolseley, Sask., and Francis, Sask., two suspects were taken into custody in relation to a serious motor vehicle collision.

More to come