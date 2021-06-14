Regina police ask public for help in disappearance of 15-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is turning to the public for help in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Alandra Young was last seen in the 3100 block of Harding Street in Regina on June 3.

She is described by police as caucasian, about five-foot-seven inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has a slim build.

Police say she has long, wavy, dark-blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a grey tank top and glasses.

Story continues below advertisement

Young is considered vulnerable due to her age and police say there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:55 More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS – May 19, 2021