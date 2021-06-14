Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police ask public for help in disappearance of 15-year-old girl

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 6:21 pm
The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in finding 15-year-old Alandra Young who was last seen on Harding Street on June 3. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in finding 15-year-old Alandra Young who was last seen on Harding Street on June 3. Provided / Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service is turning to the public for help in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Alandra Young was last seen in the 3100 block of Harding Street in Regina on June 3.

Read more: Regina police lean on public in case of missing 29-year-old man

She is described by police as caucasian, about five-foot-seven inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has a slim build.

Police say she has long, wavy, dark-blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a grey tank top and glasses.

Read more: Regina police seek information on missing 11-year-old

Story continues below advertisement

Young is considered vulnerable due to her age and police say there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS' More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS
More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS – May 19, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagMissing tagRegina Police Service tagRPS tagMissing Teen tagTeen tagHarding Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers