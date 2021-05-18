Regina police lean on public in case of missing 29-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 29-year-old man.

Police say Michael Anthony Bursic was last seen by a family member at a home on Green Poppy Street in south-east Regina at about 6 p.m. on May 12.

He was reported missing Monday. Police say their efforts to locate Bursic have been unsuccessful at this point.

There is no evidence Bursic has been a victim of mishap or foul play, police say, but his family said the lack of contact with them is uncharacteristic of him.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being and want to know that he is safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Bursic is described as about five-foot-10 inches in height, 180 pounds with a medium build, short wavy brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a beard and moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.