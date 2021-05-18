Menu

Canada

Regina police lean on public in case of missing 29-year-old man

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 3:35 pm
Regina police are asking the public for help in locating Michael Anthony Bursic, shown above. He was reported missing on Monday. View image in full screen
Regina police are asking the public for help in locating Michael Anthony Bursic, shown above. He was reported missing on Monday. Provided / Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 29-year-old man.

Police say Michael Anthony Bursic was last seen by a family member at a home on Green Poppy Street in south-east Regina at about 6 p.m. on May 12.

He was reported missing Monday. Police say their efforts to locate Bursic have been unsuccessful at this point.

There is no evidence Bursic has been a victim of mishap or foul play, police say, but his family said the lack of contact with them is uncharacteristic of him.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being and want to know that he is safe.

Bursic is described as about five-foot-10 inches in height, 180 pounds with a medium build, short wavy brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a beard and moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

