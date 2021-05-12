Regina police seek information on missing 11-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Summer Stonechild hasn’t been seen since May 10, and police in Regina are asking anyone with information about where she may be to come forward.

The 11-year-old was last seen on the 1900 block of Montague St. around 7 p.m.

She is 5-foot-9, weighs about 150 pounds, and has medium-length, straight, brown hair.

According to the Regina Police Service, Stonechild was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown joggers, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

While there is no reason to believe the girl is hurt, the service said she is considered a vulnerable person because of her age.

