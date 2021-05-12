Menu

Crime

Regina police seek information on missing 11-year-old

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 10:50 pm
Summer Stonechild, 11, was last seen May 10. The Regina Police Service wants anyone with information about where she might be to come forward. View image in full screen
Summer Stonechild, 11, was last seen May 10. The Regina Police Service wants anyone with information about where she might be to come forward. Supplied / Regina Police Service

Summer Stonechild hasn’t been seen since May 10, and police in Regina are asking anyone with information about where she may be to come forward.

The 11-year-old was last seen on the 1900 block of Montague St. around 7 p.m.

She is 5-foot-9, weighs about 150 pounds, and has medium-length, straight, brown hair.

According to the Regina Police Service, Stonechild was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown joggers, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

While there is no reason to believe the girl is hurt, the service said she is considered a vulnerable person because of her age.

