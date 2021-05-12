Regina police seek information on missing 11-year-old

Summer Stonechild hasn’t been seen since May 10, and police in Regina are asking anyone with information about where she may be to come forward.
The 11-year-old was last seen on the 1900 block of Montague St. around 7 p.m.
She is 5-foot-9, weighs about 150 pounds, and has medium-length, straight, brown hair.
According to the Regina Police Service, Stonechild was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown joggers, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack.
While there is no reason to believe the girl is hurt, the service said she is considered a vulnerable person because of her age.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments