1,125 tips lead to 13 arrests, 30 charges laid in 2020: Regina Crime Stoppers

Send this page to someone via email

Crime Stoppers continues to deliver significant aid to the Regina Police Service, providing police with 1,125 anonymous tips in 2020.

It’s a 13 per cent drop from 2019, but is still the third-highest amount since the program began operating in Regina in 1984.

Tips received in 2020 led to 13 arrests and 30 charges laid.

“It shows that the efforts to let people know they have an anonymous way to report crime have been largely successful,” said Craig Perrault, Regina Crime Stoppers president.

“Regina Crime Stoppers were happy to see both some serious crimes resolved, but also to witness how public tips cleared a high number of cases. Clearly, there is public support and understanding for Crime Stoppers built on our strong working relationship with Regina Police Services.”

Story continues below advertisement

Regina police Chief Evan Bray said the number of tips received in 2020 is a testament to how important the program is, with many crime stats trending downward due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said having Crime Stoppers independent from the police survive helps people feel more comfortable reaching out and providing information.

“Policing, in general, relies on a good, solid, trusting relationship within our community,” Bray said

“Anytime we can work with a community partner like Regina Crime Stoppers, who have worked hard to build that relationship over 37 years … I think that is part of the success of the program.”

Like Bray, Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said she knows the importance of the program and is grateful to the parties involved.

“I would like to thank Regina Crime Stoppers and all of the volunteers for the tireless work you do in assisting the Regina Police Service to solve crime through anonymous tips in our community,” Masters said.

In 2019, 1,295 anonymous tips led to 25 arrests and 62 charges laid.

Crime Stoppers paid $5,200 to tipsters over 11 payments in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

1:32 Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina – Jan 6, 2020