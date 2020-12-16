Saskatchewan RCMP continues search for Regina man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP says it is continuing to search for a 54-year-old Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Spencer Bird, who was on statutory release in Regina, went unlawfully at large on June 6, 2019, when the countrywide warrant was issued.

Bird was also allegedly involved in a psychical altercation in Ahtahkakoop, Sask., on May 17, 2020. An additional warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault was issued by RCMP.

Police describe Bird as five-foot-nine in height, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

Story continues below advertisement

His last known address was in Regina, but he has also been known to frequent the Ahtahkakoop and Prince Albert areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 306-310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.