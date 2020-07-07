37-year-old man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man convicted of several violent crimes is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

Kevin Magoffin is serving a four-year and six-month sentence for 13 counts of robbery, two counts of assault with intent to commit robbery, three counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of assault.

Ontario’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad says Magoffin is known to frequent the Barrie, Wasaga Beach, Ottawa and Toronto areas.

He is five feet nine inches and 177 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The ROPE squad is asking anyone with information regarding Magoffin to contact them at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.

