Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

37-year-old man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 11:23 am
Ontario's repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad says Kevin Magoffin is known to frequent the Barrie, Wasaga Beach, Ottawa and Toronto areas.
Ontario's repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad says Kevin Magoffin is known to frequent the Barrie, Wasaga Beach, Ottawa and Toronto areas. Police handout

A 37-year-old man convicted of several violent crimes is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

Kevin Magoffin is serving a four-year and six-month sentence for 13 counts of robbery, two counts of assault with intent to commit robbery, three counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of assault.

Read more: Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant, known to frequent GTA, Barrie, Kitchener

Ontario’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad says Magoffin is known to frequent the Barrie, Wasaga Beach, Ottawa and Toronto areas.

Trending Stories

He is five feet nine inches and 177 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The ROPE squad is asking anyone with information regarding Magoffin to contact them at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Ontario police watchdog probing arrest of Toronto robbery suspect
Ontario police watchdog probing arrest of Toronto robbery suspect
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsBarrie newsCanada-Wide WarrantToronto NewsWasaga BeachWasaga Beach newsFederal offenderKevin MagoffinOntario Canada-wide warrantOntario repeat offender parole enforcementOntario ROPE squad
Flyers
More weekly flyers