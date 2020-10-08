Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant may be in the Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

A man who is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for allegations of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and forcible confinement may be in the Salmon Arm area, according to Calgary police.

Wyatt Reader, 21, of Calgary, is also wanted on five counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Reader is charged in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on Oct. 3, 2020, during which it is believed a female was violently assaulted.

Police believe he has fled to B.C.

According to police, Reader is living in his vehicle, a black, 2020 Kia Sorrento SUV. Police add that his licence plate is unknown as the vehicle is not registered. He may also be using either stolen or cloned plates.

Reader was last seen on Oct. 5 in Kamloops and was recently spotted in the Salmon Arm area, police say, adding that it’s possible he may be heading for the Lower Mainland.

Reader is described as five feet 10 inches tall, with an average build, brown hair, and hazel eyes.

He is believed to have a recent cut on his left arm from the incident on the weekend and he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and grey T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary Police or their local police or RCMP detachment.