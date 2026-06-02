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Crime

Police still looking for suspect 2 weeks after unprovoked Toronto streetcar assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 9:09 am
1 min read
Streetcar jam: Streetcars back up for blocks in downtown Toronto on Sunday, June 29, 2025. View image in full screen
Streetcar jam: Streetcars back up for blocks in downtown Toronto on Sunday, June 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Colin N. Perkel
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Police say they are looking for a man in his late 20s after an unprovoked assault on a Toronto streetcar.

Officers said they were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East around 8 p.m. on May 17 for reports of the assault.

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Toronto police said the man and the person he is accused of assaulting were both sitting on the streetcar when the incident took place.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that, two weeks later, they were still looking for him.

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