Police still looking for suspect 2 weeks after unprovoked Toronto streetcar assault

Police say they are looking for a man in his late 20s after an unprovoked assault on a Toronto streetcar.
Officers said they were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East around 8 p.m. on May 17 for reports of the assault.
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Toronto police said the man and the person he is accused of assaulting were both sitting on the streetcar when the incident took place.
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The suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said that, two weeks later, they were still looking for him.
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