Driver hit and killed while outside vehicle on Highway 401: OPP

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Ontario Provincial Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a person was struck and later died as he was parked on the shoulder of Highway 401.

Emergency crews responded to the eastbound lane of Highway 401 near the service centre in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont., at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday to a report of a two-vehicle collision.

It’s believed the driver of one of the vehicles had exited their vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of the highway, police said. While outside, a separate vehicle struck both the parked car and its driver.

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The individual was taken to a local hospital and airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

OPP told Global News in a statement the second vehicle remained at the scene following the collision.

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It is not believed anyone else was injured in the incident.

Police say the eastbound lane was closed on Saturday at Newtonville for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, with police saying the appeal is to “ensure all relevant information is obtained for a thorough investigation.” Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers.