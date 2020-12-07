Regina police investigate sexual assault, advise public of potential risk

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is making residents aware of an alleged sexual assault that happened on Sunday.

Police say there is a potential risk to public safety and would also like help solving the case.

The alleged assault took place outside a building in the area of the 2900 block of 14th Avenue sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m.

Police say the woman, who was allegedly assaulted, made her way into the building and then to hospital following the event.

Officers were called to the hospital at about 8:30 a.m. Police canvassed the neighbourhood for evidence.

Police say details are limited because the initial interview by police was brief as the safety and physical/mental well-being of the victim was the priority.

The woman will be re-interviewed, but the suspect is unknown to the victim, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

