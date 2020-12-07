Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina police investigate sexual assault, advise public of potential risk

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
The Regina Police Service is investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened on Sunday and is advising residents of the potential risk to public safety.
The Regina Police Service is investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened on Sunday and is advising residents of the potential risk to public safety. Derek Putz / Global News

The Regina Police Service is making residents aware of an alleged sexual assault that happened on Sunday.

Police say there is a potential risk to public safety and would also like help solving the case.

Read more: Pornhub pushes back against accusations that it allows child sexual abuse materials

The alleged assault took place outside a building in the area of the 2900 block of 14th Avenue sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m.

Police say the woman, who was allegedly assaulted, made her way into the building and then to hospital following the event.

Officers were called to the hospital at about 8:30 a.m. Police canvassed the neighbourhood for evidence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton driving instructor faces sexual assault, sexual exploitation charges

Police say details are limited because the initial interview by police was brief as the safety and physical/mental well-being of the victim was the priority.

The woman will be re-interviewed, but the suspect is unknown to the victim, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Regina Instagram account creates platform for alleged sexual violence survivors to share stories' Regina Instagram account creates platform for alleged sexual violence survivors to share stories
Regina Instagram account creates platform for alleged sexual violence survivors to share stories – Jul 30, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanSexual AssaultRegina PoliceSaskatchewan NewsRegina Police ServiceRPSRegina NewsAssualt
Flyers
More weekly flyers