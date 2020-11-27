Hamilton driving instructor faces sexual assault, sexual exploitation charges

Send this page to someone via email

A driving instructor from Hamilton is facing sex charges after an incident involving a student.

Halton Regional Police say Muhammad Zafar, 56, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

According to investigators, Zafar operates as a driving instructor in Burlington, and the victim who came forward to police is one of his students.

Police say they believe he may have been operating as a private driving instructor throughout the Hamilton and Burlington area, and say there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Megan Wong of the HRPS Child and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 8979 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

