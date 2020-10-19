Menu

Crime

Sexual assault investigation involving man who claimed to be Uber driver continues: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Global News

Hamilton police believe there may be more victims associated with the arrest of an Ancaster man in a sexual assault investigation.

Detectives say the 24-year-old, who’s now been released with conditions after his arrest on Friday, approached women as an Uber driver offering free rides.

Read more: ‘Additional incidents’ linked to Hamilton sexual assault suspect: police

The accused is alleged to have assaulted women on two separate occasions in August and September and faces six charges, including assault and forcible confinement.

Police say the investigation remains open and they’re encouraging any individuals or witnesses who may have come in contact with the man to reach out to police at 905-540-5544.

Anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

