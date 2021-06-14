Halifax musician pens song on raising 5 kids, including triplets, during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not always easy being a father of five, but a Halifax musician, songwriter and producer sees his children as the source of joy in his life that he’s now translating into music.

Owen O’Sound Lee said his wife inspired him to write the song Father Song for his kids — two boys that are eight and six, and triplet daughters that are four years old.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, he grabbed his piano and started writing the song out, and when it all came together, Lee decided to release it ahead of Father’s Day.

“These kids are like mirrors. They really teach you about yourself and show you your shortcomings, your successes. And you know what, getting to watch them grow every day … it’s honestly a huge privilege,” he said during an interview with Global News Morning on Monday.

As he worked on his music, Lee said his house felt like a computer lab during the lockdown.

“It’s an adventure…. We have that option of saying, ‘OK, you sign into this class, you sign into that class.’ But it’s been fun. It’s been entertaining, like very busy,” he said.

When the kids aren’t studying, they’re making music as well.

“My youngest boys are on the drums. My oldest son sings, he plays a bit of piano and loves to beatbox. And my three daughters whether they play a triangle or woodblock, everyone’s doing something,” said Lee.

Father Song is going to lead up to an EP that Lee is planning to release by the end of this year.

“This summer’s looking pretty good, like there’s a lot of festivals starting to come underway with the restrictions loosening up, so hopefully I’ll be getting on stage a lot more throughout the warm weather,” he said.

Lee said Father Song can be found across all social media platforms and streaming platforms, like Spotify and Apple Music.

A music video for the song will also be coming on YouTube on Friday.