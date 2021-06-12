Father’s Day 2021: The best gifts for dad this year

Father’s Day 2021 falls on Sunday, June 20, and while the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and provincial lockdowns may make it harder to see the dad in your life this year, getting him something to enjoy is still possible.

No matter what type of dad you’re shopping for, Global News has you covered on ideas that will make them happy until the next time you can get together.

For the geek dad

If dad was lucky enough to score a PS5 or XBOX Series X last holiday season, he may be starting to realize they aren’t that different from the previous generations. If you really want to blow his mind, introduce him to the world of VR.

By far one of the most popular VR headsets on the market, the Oculus Quest 2 ($399.99) features easy-to-use controllers and an intuitive interface. There’s also an abundance of great immersive games, like The Climb 2 and Population: ONE, as well as games like Beat Saber and Thrill of the Fight, which both act as fun workouts. Dad will not be going back to console gaming for many months.

If you are getting an Oculus Quest 2 for dad (or he already has one), then the Anker charging dock ($110) is a great accessory that will keep the unit and controllers charged up and displayed in an orderly fashion.

If dad is more into watching movies and TV, or playing console games, the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box ($329) with a set of Hue Play light bars ($166) will take his entertainment to the next level.

The Hue HDMI sync box takes any source patched into it and matches the colours on the screen to the Hue lights you have connected (any colour-capable Hue lights or lightstrips will work with it). You can adjust the sensitivity from subtle to extreme depending on how immersive of an experience you want.

The Play light bars work perfectly with the sync box as they can mount to the back of your television or be placed flat behind it. They can also be placed vertically on surfaces in other areas of your room using the included stands.

For the work-from-home dad

As most of the population continues to work from home, getting a new printer for dad would probably be more appreciated this year than any other. Canon now offers models in all different price ranges that deliver amazing print quality and quantity without the need for expensive cartridges.

The Canon PIXMA G3260 ($299.99) is a wireless “megatank” all-in-one unit that allows you to print from and scan to your computer or mobile device anywhere in the home. It comes with three refillable bottles of black ink (which will print up to 6,000 black and white documents each) and one set of refillable colour ink that allows up to 7,700 colour print jobs.

Keeping your workspace comfortable while working from home is of major importance, and dad will appreciate the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde ($899).

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde is a bladeless oscillating fan, heater, and air purifier all-in-one. The HEPA filter removes 99.97 per cent of particles in the air as small as 0.3 microns. The unit can also automatically sense and display the air quality in the room to help capture and trap pollutants, including formaldehyde (common sources of formaldehyde include new carpet, mattresses, and pressed-wood furniture, paint, and cigarette smoke). The unit can also be controlled via the Dyson Link app or through the Amazon voice assistant.

If dad has converted a shed or an attic into a workspace, he may need something more cooling than a fan. That’s where a Danby portable AC unit comes to the rescue.

The Danby DPA103B1WDB-6 ($499) is a small, 13,000 BTU air conditioner unit that can cool a 500 sq. ft. room. Because it also acts as a fan and dehumidifier and has a built-in restart function in case of a power outage, it’s perfect for an apartment or converted workspace. The unit includes a reusable washable filter and exhaust hose to get dad instantly cool.

For the dad that needs to relax

Google’s Nest Hub 2 ($129) smart screen offers the same assistant functions as the first-gen model but is designed to sit beside your bed in order to help detect your sleep patterns and offer useful suggestions in order to get a better, more solid rest every night. With a built-in “play relaxing sounds” button, and a gentle wake-up feature, this could be the best alarm clock dad will ever have.

A weighted blanket can help ease dad’s stress, giving him a better sleep and less anxiety. The Hush Iced 2.0 will also help keep dad cool throughout the summer (and in the winter if he’s a hot sleeper). They offer 20-pound or 25-pound blankets in queen size for $369 and 30-pound or 35-pound blankets in king for $389.

For the music-loving dad

A pair of Edifier Studio Series R1280T speakers ($129.99) is perfect for the dad that listens to vinyl. These powered speakers can connect to any turntable with a pre-amp and they deliver excellent, room-filling sound in a small form.

If digital music is more your dad’s groove, the Sonos Roam ($229) is a great-sounding battery-powered portable speaker that dad can use anywhere around the house. Thanks to its ability to connect via WiFi or Bluetooth, and because it’s waterproof and drop resistant, dad can also crank it in the car or use it at the beach.

For the homebody dad

The Ninja Foodie Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill ($399) is the perfect gift for the dad that enjoys impressing the family with meals. Besides the ability to grill burgers, steaks, and chicken as well as a barbecue, it can also air crisp, roast, broil, bake and dehydrate.

If dad likes to keep the home clean, impress him with the Shark Rocket Pet Pro vacuum ($329.99). This battery-operated, cordless vacuum can run up to 40 minutes on a full charge in standard mode allowing dad to clean the home top to bottom. The self-cleaning brushroll is perfect for tackling pet hair and the removable battery is perfect for a larger home (additional batteries sold separately).

For the dad that doesn’t need anything

There is nothing wrong with giving dad a gift card. Best Buy, Home Depot, Tim Hortons, Staples, iTunes, and Amazon cards are widely available. You can also look at gifting a streaming subscription to Netflix, DAZN, Spotify, or Disney+.

