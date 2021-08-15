SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Kildonan–St. Paul

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:26 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Kildonan-St. Paul. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Kildonan-St. Paul. ELECTIONS CANADA

Kildonan–St. Paul is a riding located in Manitoba. It includes the rural municipalities of East St. Paul and West St. Paul, as well as a section of northern Winnipeg.

The riding has mostly been a Conservative stronghold since it was created in 2004.

Conservative MP Joy Smith was the first MP to represent the riding. She held it consecutively until 2015, after which she retired from federal politics. Smith was outspoken about human trafficking during her time as MP.

In 2015, Liberal MP MaryAnn Mihychuk won the seat with 42.7 per cent of the vote, marking the only election the riding hasn’t been represented by a Conservative MP.

In 2019, Mihychuk sought re-election but lost to Conservative Raquel Dancho, who won with 44.8 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Conservative: Raquel Dancho (incumbent)

