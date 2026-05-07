Quebec accuses Toronto of ‘fear campaign’ in defence bank bid

Send this page to someone via email

Politicians in Quebec are accusing Toronto of waging a “fear campaign” by invoking the threat of a Quebec referendum to undermine Montreal’s bid to host a new multinational defence bank.

Canada has been chosen to host the headquarters of the institution, with Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver competing for the project, which is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs.

The contest is intensifying as cities make their case, with Quebec’s Premier, Christine Fréchette, highlighting Montreal’s strengths.

“We have expertise in aeronautics, aerospace and artificial intelligence,” she said, adding the city has what it needs to welcome the bank.

But a report published in Quebec’s French language newspaper La Presse suggests promoters in Toronto are, behind the scenes, pointing to the possibility of another referendum to portray Montreal as a less stable choice.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s part of a fear campaign,” said Parti Québécois (PQ) MNA Pascal Paradis.

1:33 NATO’s 1st-of-its-kind multinational defence bank to be headquartered in Canada

The PQ is leading in the polls with five months to go before the next provincial election and has pledged to hold a referendum in its first mandate if elected.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Paradis rejected the idea that such a move would hurt the economy. “We must put aside this fear campaign, these fear tactics,” he said.

Québec solidaire, another sovereigntist party, echoed that position.

“What I’m afraid of is the real instability caused by Quebec being in Canada,” said spokesperson Sol Zanetti.

Fréchette declined to weigh in on whether sovereignty concerns could weaken Montreal’s bid.

“I’m not getting into that,” she said, adding she has not contacted Ontario Premier Doug Ford over the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 NATO multinational defence bank headquarters in Canada is ‘good news’: Carney

The Quebec Liberal Party criticized the use of referendum fears in the competition.

“We are asking the rest of Canada — those in this competition — don’t go there. You don’t need to go there,” said Liberal MNA Marc Tanguay.

Tanguay, however, said the prospect of a PQ government and a referendum is “creating economic instability.”

Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa are expected to continue lobbying in the coming weeks, with the federal government set to decide the winning city.