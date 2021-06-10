Menu

Canada

27-year-old dies after workplace incident at Kingston’s Novelis plant

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 1:59 pm
An internal investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man died during a workplace incident at a Novelis aluminum plant in Kingston, Ont. View image in full screen
An internal investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man died during a workplace incident at a Novelis aluminum plant in Kingston, Ont. Global News

A 27-year-old man has died following a workplace accident at a Kingston aluminum plant.

Novelis has confirmed that Michah Baerwald has died following an incident while doing maintenance at its Kingston plant.

Read more: Kingston fundraiser honours Canadian workers killed in workplace accidents

“We are deeply saddened by Micah’s passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He was a friend to many and a hard worker with a positive attitude who was always willing to help others,” said a statement from Novelis Kingston plant manager Dennis Brady.

Kingston Fire and Rescue says it was at the Novelis plant just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“Crews performed CPR and the individual was transported to hospital,” Kingston Fire said.

Story continues below advertisement

Baerwald was an employee at Novelis for three years before his death.

Brady says an investigation into the incident is underway.

“We temporarily shut down operations at the plant and have engaged with counselors to provide support to our employees,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Labour, their investigators were called in to the plant Thursday.

“It was reported a worker was working on a crane when they were exposed to live, electrical parts,” a statement from the ministry said.

Two ministry inspectors and an engineer attended the scene. Two orders were issued and the investigation is ongoing, the ministry said.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Ontario teen dies after contracting COVID-19 at LTC workplace' Coronavirus: Ontario teen dies after contracting COVID-19 at LTC workplace
Coronavirus: Ontario teen dies after contracting COVID-19 at LTC workplace – Jan 24, 2021
