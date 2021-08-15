SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Scarborough North

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Map of the Scarborough North riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Scarborough North riding. Elections Canada

The Scarborough North riding is bordered by Steeles Avenue East to the north, Midland Avenue to the west, Highway 401 to the south, and Neilson Road, the hydro transmission lines and the Rouge River to the east.

Liberal MP Shaun Chen was first elected in 2015 and re-won the riding in the 2019 election, when he snagged 53.6 per cent of the vote. He was followed by Conservative David Kong, who won 11,838 votes, and the NDP’s Yan Chen, who won 5,039 votes.

Roughly 67 per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, with some of the largest populations born in China, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong. More of the riding’s residents have a non-official language as a mother tongue than both English and French combined.

Candidates

Liberal: Shaun Chen (incumbent)
Conservative:
Green:
NDP:
PPC:

