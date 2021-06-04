Edmonton police say man found in Ritchie was victim of homicide, seek weapon

Send this page to someone via email

A man who died in hospital after being found in medical distress in Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood this week was the victim of a homicide, police said Friday night.

In a news release, police said an autopsy determined 30-year-old Xavier Chartier died from a sharp-force injury. They are now seeking a weapon in connection with their investigation.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death after man in ‘medical distress’ found in Ritchie

“Homicide investigators are asking residents in the area of 78 to 82 Avenue and 96 (Street) to 99 Street to check their properties for a sharp-edged weapon,” police said.

“If a sharp-edged weapon is located, residents are asked to not touch it and contact police immediately.”

Police responded to a call for assistance near 98 Street and 78 Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found Chartier injured outside and performed life-saving measures. Paramedics arrived and took him to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate in Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood

Police have not said if their investigation has led them to any suspects. However, police said Friday that investigators believe Chartier “was in the company of another male, who was last seen walking westbound on 78 Avenue.”

“Detectives would like that person to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone,” police said, adding that anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

1:46 Homicide detectives investigate in Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood Homicide detectives investigate in Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood