Crime

Edmonton police investigate suspicious death after man in ‘medical distress’ found in Ritchie

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Homicide detectives investigate in Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood' Homicide detectives investigate in Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood
Homicide detectives were investigating a situation in south Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood, where a street and alley were blocked off with police tape on Wednesday morning. Kim Smith has the details on the noon news.

A man was found in medical distress by police officers outside near 98 Street and 78 Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to a call for assistance at around 1:25 a.m., found the man outside, and “commenced life-saving measures.”

Paramedics arrived, treated the man and took him to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the suspicious death investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Ava Thomas lives in the Ritchie area. Her backyard was part of the area cordoned off with police tape Wednesday.

“I thought, ‘What was going on?’” she said.

“It kind of creeped me right out.”

Thomas said there was some blood in her backyard and police asked her to use her front door to go out if she had to, until they finished their investigation. She said there were pylons and other markers on her property.

“I was absolutely shocked because you see things happen, but you don’t like it to happen on your block.”

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News

Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Global News
