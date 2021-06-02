Menu

Comments

Crime

Homicide detectives investigate in Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 1:33 pm
Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Global News

Homicide detectives had a street and alleyway cordoned off by police tape in south Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

The police scene was located in the area of 98 Street between 78 and 79 avenues. Police had blocked off traffic along 78 Avenue for a portion of Wednesday morning.

Read more: No major theme or reason behind recent spike in Edmonton homicide investigations

Edmonton police have not said anything about the investigation but several officers and vehicles remained on scene until late morning.

Officers appeared to be focusing their investigation on a bicycle, which was taken away from the scene.

Ava Thomas lives in the area. Her backyard was also cordoned off with police tape.

“I thought, ‘What was going on?'” she said.

“It kind of creeped me right out because also the neighbours had phoned in the night to see if I was OK, because it seems like whatever happened, happened here, it went down the back lane and through my yard.

Thomas said there was some blood in her backyard and police asked her to use her front door to go out if she had to, until they finished their investigation. She said there were pylons and other markers on her property.

“I was absolutely shocked because you see things happen, but you don’t like it to happen on your block.”

Police had taken down the tape and left the scene before noon.

Global News has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more information.

Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Global News
Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Global News
Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Homicide detectives investigate at a residential property in the area of 98 Street and 78 Avenue Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Global News

More to come…

