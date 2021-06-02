COVID-19: 23 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 11,954, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 28 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,624 — 177 of which are active.

Seven of the new cases are in Orillia, while two are in Barrie, two are in Bradford, two are in Essa and two are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Ramara, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired, one is travel-related and one is outbreak-related. The rest of Wednesday’s cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 54 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,954 coronavirus cases, 92 per cent — or 11,002 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 733 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 532,891, including 8,791 deaths.