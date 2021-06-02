SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 23 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford defends decision to keep schools closed until fall' Ford defends decision to keep schools closed until fall
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his government's decision on Wednesday to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year when asked why he didn't listen to recommendations by health-care professionals. He said despite recommendations by some to reopen schools on a regional basis, there was not a clear consensus and those he wrote to did not answer questions on how many COVID-19 cases sending children back to school could cause.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 11,954, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 28 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,624 — 177 of which are active.

Read more: Ontario schools to remain closed to in-person learning until September

Seven of the new cases are in Orillia, while two are in Barrie, two are in Bradford, two are in Essa and two are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Ramara, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired, one is travel-related and one is outbreak-related. The rest of Wednesday’s cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 54 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 733 new COVID-19 cases, 7-day average drops below 1,000

Of the region’s total 11,954 coronavirus cases, 92 per cent — or 11,002 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 733 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 532,891, including 8,791 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Retail industry in crisis as Ontario delays economic reopening' Retail industry in crisis as Ontario delays economic reopening
