Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 1 2021 6:08pm
01:44

Ontario government faces growing calls to ease COVID-19 restrictions early

With the stay-at-home order ending Wednesday, not much really changes. The CFIB is among those telling the province to ease restrictions now. Matthew Bingley has more.

