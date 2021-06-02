COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 2

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Ontario to announce decision on school reopening as stay-at-home order ends

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today whether or not schools in Ontario will reopen to in-person learning this month.

Ford is scheduled to address the media with Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott this afternoon.

The schools announcement comes as Ontario’s stay-at-home order lifts, but most other public health measures remain in place.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 733 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

173 were in Toronto

134 were in Peel Region

69 were in York Region

40 were in Durham Region

18 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 733 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as case counts continue to trend downward bringing the seven-day average under 1,000 for the first time in several months. The provincial total now stands at 532,891.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,791 as 25 more deaths were recorded.

More than 9.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered so far. That marked an increase of over 139,901 vaccines in the last day. There are more than 781,000 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 127,645 variant cases, which is up by 938 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 952 variant cases which is up by 3 since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 2,911 variant cases which is up by 44 since the previous day.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,773 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 28 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 45 active cases among long-term care residents 92 active cases among staff — down by six and down by four, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press