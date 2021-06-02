SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Stay-at-home order ends but most other public health restrictions remain in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2021 6:10 am
Ontario’s stay-at-home order lifts today, but most other public health measures are staying in place.

The order enacted in April asked residents to only leave home for reasons deemed essential like exercise, grocery shopping or seeking health care.

As of today, that rule is no longer in effect.

But other measures like the five-person limit on outdoor gatherings and restrictions on in-person retail and other businesses remain.

The province is aiming to start reopening the economy later this month with looser rules on businesses and outdoor activities.

Officials say the pandemic situation is improving but it’s not time to lift restrictions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
