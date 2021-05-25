SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario reports 1st fatal case of rare blood clot after man received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 3:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario reports total of 14 blood-clotting cases due to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Ontario reports total of 14 blood-clotting cases due to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe reported the province faced a total of 14 total cases of blood clotting due to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine – May 17, 2021

The Ontario government has reported the first fatal case of an extremely rare blood clot that has been detected in a small number of residents who received the AstraZeneca/COVISHEILD COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, made the announcement during a news conference at Queen’s Park Tuesday afternoon.

She said a man in his 40s developed vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) after receiving his first dose of the vaccine at the end of April and died a few weeks later.

Read more: Ontario to provide 2nd dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after temporary suspension

“While the investigation is ongoing and a final cause of death has yet to be officially determined, it has been confirmed the official did have VITT at the time of his death,” Yaffe told reporters.

She said residents who had the AstraZeneca vaccine “should feel very confident” in their decision to get the vaccine.

Read more: Ontario pausing use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to safety, supply concerns

“The risks associated with this vaccine are rare, but they are real,” Yaffe said, encouraging people with questions to contact their medical providers.

To date, more than a million people in Ontario have received the AstraZeneca vaccine and in total there have been 13 publicly confirmed cases of VITT.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.

