Health

Ontario to provide update on use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2021 8:41 am
TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor will provide an update on the status of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.

Several provinces have stopped giving the shot because of concerns about rare, fatal blood clots.

Ontario has paused use of the vaccine but still has tens of thousands of doses in storage.

Health authorities are trying to decide whether to resume using the AstraZeneca shot or if a different vaccine should be substituted for second doses.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, will be joined at today’s update by Dr. Dirk Huyer, the co-ordinator of the provincial outbreak response.

More than 7.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario, with formulations from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
