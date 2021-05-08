Vancouver police investigating fatal incident involving cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police say a 30-year-old cyclist is dead following a crash in East Vancouver Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Rupert Street and 17th Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The cyclist was riding along Rupert Street when he fell for “unknown reasons,” hit his head and died, police said.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, including whether any vehicles played a role.

Images from the scene showed a grey minivan stopped at a break in the Rupert Street median in an area behind police tape.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Cyclists survive after being struck by loose load on Sea to Sky Highway Cyclists survive after being struck by loose load on Sea to Sky Highway – Aug 4, 2020