Vancouver police investigating fatal incident involving cyclist

Vancouver police say a 30-year-old cyclist is dead following a crash in East Vancouver Friday night.
Police were called to the area of Rupert Street and 17th Avenue just before 9 p.m.
The cyclist was riding along Rupert Street when he fell for “unknown reasons,” hit his head and died, police said.
The cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash, including whether any vehicles played a role.
Images from the scene showed a grey minivan stopped at a break in the Rupert Street median in an area behind police tape.
