Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police investigating fatal incident involving cyclist

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2021 2:58 pm
Vancouver police on the scene of a fatal cyclist crash Friday night. View image in full screen
Vancouver police on the scene of a fatal cyclist crash Friday night. Ryan Stelting

Vancouver police say a 30-year-old cyclist is dead following a crash in East Vancouver Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Rupert Street and 17th Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Read more: Overnight hit-and-run in Abbotsford leaves man dead

The cyclist was riding along Rupert Street when he fell for “unknown reasons,” hit his head and died, police said.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Trending Stories

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, including whether any vehicles played a role.

Images from the scene showed a grey minivan stopped at a break in the Rupert Street median in an area behind police tape.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Cyclists survive after being struck by loose load on Sea to Sky Highway' Cyclists survive after being struck by loose load on Sea to Sky Highway
Cyclists survive after being struck by loose load on Sea to Sky Highway – Aug 4, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagvancouver police tagCyclist tagvision zero tagcyclist death tagFatal Vancouver Crash tagno helmet tagroad fatality tagfatal cyclist tagfatal cyclist crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers