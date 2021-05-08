Overnight hit-and-run in Abbotsford leaves man dead

A man is dead following an overnight hit and run collision in Abbotsford.
Abbotsford police said emergency crews found the victim’s body in the 3800-block of North Parallel Road just before 6 a.m., Saturday.
Collision reconstructionists and major crimes detectives were on the scene Saturday.
Police said the investigation would affect traffic throughout the morning, and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.
North Parallel Road was closed between McDermott Road and No. 4 Road, and Highway 1 westbound was down to one lane, west of No. 3 Road.
Anyone with information or video shot in the area around the collision was asked to contact Abbotsford police.
