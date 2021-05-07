2 men charged in Fort Erie stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of men are facing charges related to a stabbing incident in Fort Erie on Thursday night.

Niagara police say they located an assault victim just after 10 p.m. at a residence in the area of Highland and Central avenues.

The 52-year-old was transported to an out-of-town hospital and is in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Two men, 36 and 43, were subsequently arrested and each charged with aggravated assault.

The older of the two arrested is also facing two additional charges for failing to comply with a probation order.

