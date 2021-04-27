Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 27 2021 6:20pm
01:57

Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police say an excavator knocked over a large sign over the QEW that landed on a car, killing the sole occupant of the vehicle. Kamil Karamali reports.

