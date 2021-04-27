Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 27 2021 6:20pm 01:57 Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle Ontario Provincial Police say an excavator knocked over a large sign over the QEW that landed on a car, killing the sole occupant of the vehicle. Kamil Karamali reports. Toronto-bound QEW near Burlington Skyway reopened after fatal collision <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7814781/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7814781/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?