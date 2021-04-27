Toronto-bound QEW near Burlington Skyway closed due to fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after a collision involving an excavator on the eastbound QEW near the Burlington Skyway, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Burlington at around 12:50 a.m.

OPP said an excavator struck a sign in a construction zone, causing it to fall onto a passing vehicle on the highway.

Police said a 46-year-old man from Niagara Falls, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed for the investigation as well as the removal of the sign.

OPP said the highway will be closed until at least 9 a.m.

Update on fatal collision this morning on the #QEW at Nikola Tesla Blvd pic.twitter.com/CC8bXcU0JO — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 27, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Fatal collision: #QEW Toronto bound at Nikola Tesla Blvd: An excavator in a construction zone struck an overhead road sign causing it to collapse and fall onto the roadway striking a passing vehicle. The 46 year driver from Niagara in the car was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/A3Njm1LqoA — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 27, 2021