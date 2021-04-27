Menu

Canada

Toronto-bound QEW near Burlington Skyway closed due to fatal collision

By Jessica Patton Global News
The scene where a sign collapsed and struck a passing vehicle, killing its driver. View image in full screen
The scene where a sign collapsed and struck a passing vehicle, killing its driver. OPP/Twitter

A man has died after a collision involving an excavator on the eastbound QEW near the Burlington Skyway, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Burlington at around 12:50 a.m.

OPP said an excavator struck a sign in a construction zone, causing it to fall onto a passing vehicle on the highway.

Police said a 46-year-old man from Niagara Falls, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed for the investigation as well as the removal of the sign.

OPP said the highway will be closed until at least 9 a.m.

