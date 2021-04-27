Toronto-bound QEW near Burlington Skyway closed due to fatal collision

A man has died after a collision involving an excavator on the eastbound QEW near the Burlington Skyway, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Burlington at around 12:50 a.m.
OPP said an excavator struck a sign in a construction zone, causing it to fall onto a passing vehicle on the highway.
Police said a 46-year-old man from Niagara Falls, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed for the investigation as well as the removal of the sign.
OPP said the highway will be closed until at least 9 a.m.
Trending Stories
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments