2 boys missing after being swept into rapids at Manitoba provincial park

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RCMP launched a water, land, and aerial search after two boys slipped into fast-moving rapids in Manitoba’s Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Officers received a report of a possible drowning near Sturgeon Falls Trail at Nutimik Lake at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Nutimik Lake is about an hour and a half east of Winnipeg.

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When officers arrived at the scene alongside local fire, EMS and Manitoba Conservation Service officers, they learned two boys aged 10 and 13 had fallen into the rapids.

Manitoba RCMP’s underwater recovery team and the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) were deployed to help in the search.

As of Sunday afternoon, RCMP said both children had yet to be found despite extensive patrols on the water and along the shorelines.

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RCMP and HEART teams will remain at the scene in continued efforts to find the boys.