‘Game over’ for Sony’s physical video games, production set to end in 2028

The end of an era is coming, and it may be game over for physical video game media.

Sony, which owns the popular console PlayStation, has announced plans to stop production of physical copies of their games in 2028.

That decision is impacting local gaming businesses.

“It just used to feel a lot more like ‘for the fans’ kind of thing, whereas now, it’s just you know it really feels like it’s bottom-line bottom-line bottle-line. That’s what it feels like their focus has become and it’s really unfortunate because I think for gamers, even from yesterday and today, there’s a passion to gaming,” said Umair Khan, owner and operator of Hi-Tech Gametraders.

Gametraders is a local store in Saskatoon that has been running since 1998.

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Khan says other gaming stores are starting to focus more on other merchandise, straying away from video games. He says he might have to do the same.

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“Pokémon trading cards and Funko Pops and Plush and you know, limitless kind of collectibles and merch. So, you know, so for us… hopefully speaking like we’re going to be okay. But our bread and butter is still our video games – that’s the main reason people know us, that’s the main reason people come to us.”

Buying games online versus purchasing a physical copy does have its differences. When you buy an online game, you don’t actually own the game, but rather a license to use it, so the company could delist it.

“We just saw this recently with movies through Sony through the PlayStation Store. I believe it was about 550 movies just got delisted, so even if you had spent your money on that movie, you know whether it was $8 or $15 or whatever… they’re delisted now, so you don’t get to own that movie anymore and you’re not getting a refund on that movie either,” said Khan.

He says the decision by Sony is a reflection of where the gaming industry is heading, but he questions whether it’s the right move.

“We’ve seen like Xbox has really, you know, kind of gone towards the digital side of things … Xbox has been on really, shaky waters too. They haven’t had success this generation and they’re making a lot of changes with their company as well. And that’s what really surprised me about Sony’s decision.”

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Khan says customers aren’t happy about the change either.

“Even today, I had four or five conversations. Everyone’s just … disappointed, they’re like, ‘What’s Sony doing?'” said Khan.

Watch the video above for more on the impacts that will come out of Sony’s decision.