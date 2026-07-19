Saskatchewan Roughriders’ captain Jayden Dalke dies in car crash

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders are in mourning after team captain and linebacker Jayden Dalke died in a car crash Saturday evening.

In a statement, the Roughriders called Dalke a “relentless warrior” on the field.

“Jayden’s determination, toughness and work ethic inspired his teammates, who cared deeply for him and are heartbroken by his passing,” the team wrote.

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The 30-year-old first joined the University of Alberta Golden Bears in 2019 and was named All-Canadian for the 2019 season.

The Roughriders selected him in the sixth round of the Canadian Football League (CFL) 2022 draft. He signed in May 2022.

The Leduc, Alta., native played 17 regular-season games for the Riders last year and suited up for the Grey Cup.

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The CFL said in a statement that Dalke was a “passionate competitor who played with an incredible heart.”

“The CFL has lost a teammate, a Canadian brother and a friend,” said Stewart Johnson, CFL commissioner. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Jayden’s family, friends, the Saskatchewan Roughriders organization and all those whose lives were bettered knowing him.”

A practice set for Sunday was cancelled following news of Dalke’s death, ahead of the Roughriders’ Thursday game against the Edmonton Elks.