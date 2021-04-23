Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 23 2021 6:00pm 02:11 2 Toronto police officers charged in relation to gathering at Aylmer church As Catherine McDonald reports, the interaction with Aylmer police was caught on video. COVID-19: 2 Toronto police officers charged after attending large church gathering in Aylmer, Ont. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785117/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785117/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?