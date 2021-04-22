Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 22 2021 6:36pm
01:38

Toronto police begin new COVID-19 enforcement measures

Toronto police have allocated about 80 officers specifically to enforce Ontario’s new, temporary COVID-19 stay-at-home measures. Kamil Karamali reports.

