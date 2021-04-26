COVID-19: Toronto police respond to more than 200 gatherings over 4 days

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they responded to more than 200 gatherings in the city over four days as officers worked to enforce COVID-19 regulations.

In a news release issued Monday, police said since the introduction of 16 enforcement teams on Thursday, officers attended 210 gatherings in response to calls from the public and laid around 160 charges under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Some criminal charges were also laid, including obstructing a police officer and assault.

Officers said they received the most calls for the downtown area and noted that Saturday night was the “busiest.”

“While I want to thank the vast majority of residents who are respecting the law, too many people — mostly adults — are having parties and hosting large gatherings in Toronto every day and night,” Toronto police Chief James Ramer said.

“It has to stop.”

Police said for one of the calls, officers went to a condo in the area of Portland and King streets, where they reportedly found a “large number” of people inside.

Ten people didn’t live there and they were charged, along with the homeowner, police said.

In 4 days @TorontoPolice dedicated enforcement teams responded to 200+ calls for large gatherings & laid 160 charges under the EMCPA. We will keep enforcing the rules as long as people keep violating them. The health & safety of our city depends on it. https://t.co/QKYPKs96ul — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) April 26, 2021

Police said as officers were responding to a call for a noisy party in the area of York and Harbour streets, they heard loud music coming from another apartment. An apartment was being used as a short-term rental and six people were charged, police said.

Under Ontario’s current COVID-19 regulations, indoor and outdoor social gatherings are not allowed except for people who are a part of the same household. Those who live alone may choose to join one other household.

The province is also under a stay-at-home order, which means people must stay in their residences except for essential reasons.