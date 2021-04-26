Ontario reports 3,510 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,510 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The provincial total now stands at 448,861.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday’s 3,947 new infections and is the second day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

According to Monday’s report, 1,015 cases were recorded in Toronto, 909 in Peel Region, 391 in York Region, 206 in Ottawa and 244 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,935 as 24 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 400,340 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 89 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 4,057 from the previous day. There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Ontario reported 2,271 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 145) with an all-time high of 877 patients in intensive care units (up by 26) and 605 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 9).

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 40,586 — down from the previous day when it was at 41,157, and is down from April 19 when it was at 42,863. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The seven-day average is now 3,917, down from last week when it was 4,348 but up from two weeks when it was at 3,782. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 1,400.

The government said 33,822 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 17,369 tests awaiting results. A total of 13,911,631 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

The test positivity rate for Monday was 10.6 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, a total of 4,696,211 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 69,308 vaccines in the last day. There are 361,166 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one. J & J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 54,436 variant cases, which is up by 2,038 since the previous day, 162 B.1.351 variant cases which down by 2, and 351 P.1 variant cases which is up by four.

