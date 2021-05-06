‘Lunging’ Hamilton police officer charged with assault

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police say one of their officers has been charged with assault after a video showed a constable lunging at a woman.

Police say it happened when two officers responded to a landlord-tenant dispute at an apartment in the area of King Street East and Sherman Avenue on Feb. 11.

A camera outside an apartment captured the interaction between the officers and the tenant, and has been shared on social media.

Read more: Professional standards investigating video showing Hamilton police officer lunging at woman

After an investigation by the Hamilton police professional standards department, Const. Ian Millburn has been charged with Assault Level One.

He has been placed on administrative duties and will have no contact with the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Millburn will appear in court on July 13.

19:06 Five-part series on allegations against former Kelowna Mountie Five-part series on allegations against former Kelowna Mountie – Apr 23, 2021