Crime

‘Lunging’ Hamilton police officer charged with assault

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 6, 2021 3:17 pm
Hamilton police say they have forwarded a video to their professional standards department in which an officer lunged at a woman amid a call related to a dispute with a neighbour on Feb. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they have forwarded a video to their professional standards department in which an officer lunged at a woman amid a call related to a dispute with a neighbour on Feb. 11, 2021. Twitter

Hamilton police say one of their officers has been charged with assault after a video showed a constable lunging at a woman.

Police say it happened when two officers responded to a landlord-tenant dispute at an apartment in the area of King Street East and Sherman Avenue on Feb. 11.

A camera outside an apartment captured the interaction between the officers and the tenant, and has been shared on social media.

Read more: Professional standards investigating video showing Hamilton police officer lunging at woman

After an investigation by the Hamilton police professional standards department, Const. Ian Millburn has been charged with Assault Level One.

He has been placed on administrative duties and will have no contact with the public.

Millburn will appear in court on July 13.




