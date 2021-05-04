Menu

Crime

Former Perth, Ont., teacher pleads guilty to 2 sex-related charges

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 5:00 pm
A Perth, Ont., teacher pleaded guilty to two sexual offences last week. He faces more than three years in prison. View image in full screen
A Perth, Ont., teacher pleaded guilty to two sexual offences last week. He faces more than three years in prison. Town of Perth

A former Perth, Ont., teacher has pleaded guilty to two sex offences.

On April 29, Jeff Peters, a former Catholic school teacher in Perth, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching.

In 2019, he was charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and two counts of invitation of sexual touching.

Read more: Perth, Ont., teacher charged for historic sexual assaults involving at least 1 minor: OPP

His charges were in relation to two young female victims. He was still a teacher at the time of the offences.

He is also facing a 10-year weapons ban, and he will be on the sex offender list for 20 years.

Story continues below advertisement

He is also banned for life from contacting his two victims, along with the sister and mother of one of the victims.

