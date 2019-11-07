Menu

Crime

Perth, Ont., teacher charged for historic sexual assaults involving at least 1 minor: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 4:43 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

OPP have charged a Perth, Ont., high school teacher for sex-related offences involving at least one minor.

Lanark County OPP gave very few details about the case, other than the name of the teacher — Jeffrey Peters, a 42-year-old Perth man.

READ MORE: Retrial begins for former Kingston teacher and OHL billet accused of sex crimes against minors

Peters is facing two counts each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and two counts of invitation of sexual touching.

OPP would not give the dates of the assaults or where they happened. They also refused to say whether there was more than one alleged victim.

Peters is a teacher with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario. Although the director of education for the school board was not available to speak on the matter, a statement from the school board noted they suspended the teacher:

Story continues below advertisement

“The board is disturbed to learn of charges against one of its teachers,” the statement read.

“As soon as we became aware of the allegations, the Board acted promptly and proactively, and as a precaution, suspended the teacher while police conduct their ongoing investigation.”

Although the school board did not specify where Peters worked, according to St. John’s Catholic School’s website, Peters was teaching Grade 12 history at the Perth school in 2018.

Peters is set to appear in a Perth court on Dec. 16.

Lanark County OPP are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

