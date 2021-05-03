Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video by Vancouver business tagged with graffiti

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a Vancouver business is in disbelief over a surveillance video showing an alleged vandal spray-painting her shop over the weekend while recording the entire thing on a smartphone.

A security camera set up outside TR Trades on West 4th Avenue was rolling Friday night as the alleged culprit set up his own recording and proceeded to spray-paint the walls of the building.

The Kitsilano print shop was one of several businesses hit during the spree.

“The same person that tagged my building has his tags on multiple different buildings all up and down the alley,” Carla Duncan of TR Trades said.

“I saw at least 10 of them when I was just walking around.”

Duncan said she hopes the suspect is found and charged.

Dealing with the spray paint adds costs and stress during an already difficult time for small businesses, she added.

“It’s like kicking someone when they’re already down,” she said. “There’s no need for this.”

