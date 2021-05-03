Menu

News

Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video by Vancouver business tagged with graffiti

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 9:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video in Vancouver' Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video in Vancouver
WATCH: Surveillance video from a business in Vancouver' Kitsilano neighbourhood caught an alleged vandal who was recording himself on video.

The owner of a Vancouver business is in disbelief over a surveillance video showing an alleged vandal spray-painting her shop over the weekend while recording the entire thing on a smartphone.

A security camera set up outside TR Trades on West 4th Avenue was rolling Friday night as the alleged culprit set up his own recording and proceeded to spray-paint the walls of the building.

The Kitsilano print shop was one of several businesses hit during the spree.

“The same person that tagged my building has his tags on multiple different buildings all up and down the alley,” Carla Duncan of TR Trades said.

Read more: Vancouver Mural Festival exhibits vandalized downtown

“I saw at least 10 of them when I was just walking around.”

Duncan said she hopes the suspect is found and charged.

Dealing with the spray paint adds costs and stress during an already difficult time for small businesses, she added.

“It’s like kicking someone when they’re already down,” she said. “There’s no need for this.”

Click to play video: 'VPD investigate acts of lawlessness in downtown core' VPD investigate acts of lawlessness in downtown core
VPD investigate acts of lawlessness in downtown core – Feb 27, 2021
VancouverGraffitiVancouver vandalismKitsilano vandalism videoTR TradesVancouver graffiti videoVancouver vandalism video

