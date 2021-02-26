Vancouver Mural Festival exhibits vandalized downtown

Send this page to someone via email

A number of augmented reality exhibits that were part of the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) have been destroyed.

Photos posted to social media show a number of damaged installations in the downtown core.

Someone went on a vandalism spree downtown, smashing multiple augmented reality exhibits that were part of #vanmuralfest. Angry b/c lots of effort went into this project that was intended to bring some joy during a dark time. @vancouverpd @DeputyChow @HChristie2104 @vanmuralfest pic.twitter.com/AV3XHERTSf — Eddy Elmer 🏳️‍🌈 (@Eddy_Elmer) February 26, 2021

According to the VMF website, 17 displays were set up across the city as part of their Winter Arts project, which aims to bring “art to life on the streets of Vancouver … blurring the line between the virtual and physical worlds.”

VMF executive director Andrea Curtis said staff are assessing the damage and will be removing pieces that are beyond repair.

“The general response to VMF Winter Arts has been tremendous, and we won’t let acts of vandalism deter us from continuing to bring works of public art to our streets,” Curtis said in a statement.

Vancouver police said they are investigating.

