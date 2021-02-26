Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver Mural Festival exhibits vandalized downtown

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 4:28 pm
A number of augmented reality exhibits that were part of the Vancouver Mural Festival were damaged.
A number of augmented reality exhibits that were part of the Vancouver Mural Festival were damaged. Eddy Elmer/Twitter

A number of augmented reality exhibits that were part of the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) have been destroyed.

Photos posted to social media show a number of damaged installations in the downtown core.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the VMF website, 17 displays were set up across the city as part of their Winter Arts project, which aims to bring “art to life on the streets of Vancouver … blurring the line between the virtual and physical worlds.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Victoria mayor proposes fund for vandalized businesses' Victoria mayor proposes fund for vandalized businesses
Victoria mayor proposes fund for vandalized businesses – Jan 21, 2021

VMF executive director Andrea Curtis said staff are assessing the damage and will be removing pieces that are beyond repair.

Read more: City of Victoria offering relief funding for business targeted by vandals

“The general response to VMF Winter Arts has been tremendous, and we won’t let acts of vandalism deter us from continuing to bring works of public art to our streets,” Curtis said in a statement.

Vancouver police said they are investigating.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Downtown VancouverVancouver mural fest damageVancouver mural festival damageVancouver mural festival vandalismVMF Winter Arts damageVMF Winter Arts vandalismVMS Vancouver
Flyers
More weekly flyers