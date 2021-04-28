Menu

Crime

Second man charged in 2020 Winnipeg homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 4:46 pm
Evan Brightnose-Baker.
Evan Brightnose-Baker. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the Red River last fall.

A dog walker found Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed’s body on the banks of the Red River near Churchill Drive and Hay Street on Oct. 12, 2020.

Read more: Body found in Red River a homicide, say Winnipeg police

The 29-year-old had been killed at a home in the Fort Garry neighbourhood days before his body was discovered, police say.

Evan Daniel Bill Brightnose-Baker, 21, of Winnipeg was arrested at a home in the William Whyte neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Brightnose-Baker was one of two men wanted on Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder in connection to Ahmed’s slaying.

Police announced the arrest of the second suspect, Jesse James Daher, 28, of Winnipeg, in February, following a standoff at a home on McGee Street.

Read more: Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case

Both Brightnose-Baker and Daher have been charged with second-degree murder.

Police have previously said the victim and suspect(s) were known to each other, and that Ahmed’s body hadn’t been in the river for long before it was discovered.

