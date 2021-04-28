Second man charged in 2020 Winnipeg homicide

Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the Red River last fall.
A dog walker found Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed’s body on the banks of the Red River near Churchill Drive and Hay Street on Oct. 12, 2020.
The 29-year-old had been killed at a home in the Fort Garry neighbourhood days before his body was discovered, police say.
Evan Daniel Bill Brightnose-Baker, 21, of Winnipeg was arrested at a home in the William Whyte neighbourhood Tuesday morning.
Brightnose-Baker was one of two men wanted on Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder in connection to Ahmed’s slaying.
Police announced the arrest of the second suspect, Jesse James Daher, 28, of Winnipeg, in February, following a standoff at a home on McGee Street.
Both Brightnose-Baker and Daher have been charged with second-degree murder.
Police have previously said the victim and suspect(s) were known to each other, and that Ahmed’s body hadn’t been in the river for long before it was discovered.
Comments