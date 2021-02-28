Winnipeg police arrest homicide suspect, 2 others in 8-hour incident

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested three people after an eight hour incident on Saturday afternoon.

Police were executing warrants for two suspects believed to be in a house in the 600 block of McGee Street.

When officers arrived around 11 a.m., several people exited the home including one of the suspects who was taken into custody without incident.

Police determined the other suspect was still inside the home, along with another man who was wanted for second-degree murder from a homicide in October and a shooting incident in January.

Police say the two men were uncooperative and believed the pair could be armed with firearms.

A larger team was brought to the scene — including general patrol officers, along with the armoured rescue vehicle and the crisis negotiation unit.

With the crisis negotiation unit’s help, police were able to make contact with the two suspects who were hiding in an attic.

At 6:40 p.m., one of the suspects surrendered to police.

About 10 minutes later, the other did the same.

Police say they seized a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, along with ammunition from the house. No injuries were reported.

Terry Ryan Monkman, a 37-year-old man of Winnipeg, has been charged with several weapons offences. He was also wanted for several outstanding warrants including failing to show up in court.

Jesse James Daher, a 28-year-old man of Winnipeg, is facing several charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and a number of weapons offences.

Dwayne Louis Simard, a 37-year-old man of Winnipeg, is facing several weapons charges. He was also processed on three outstanding arrest warrants on charges of uttering threats, being unlawfully at large and suspension of statutory release.

All three were detained in custody.

Evan Brightnose-Baker is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Winnipeg Police Service

With Jesse Daher’s arrest, members of the homicide unit are still asking the public for their help with locating Evan Brightnose-Baker. The 21-year-old is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He is described as 5’5″ tall, approximately 126 pounds in weight and has a medium build. He has brown eyes and is believed to have black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911. The public is cautioned not to approach him.

He is a suspect in the death of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed, a 29-year-old man from Winnipeg.

On Oct. 12, 2020, at approximately 8 a.m., a person had been walking their dog in the area of Churchill Drive and Hay Street when they noticed what appeared to be a body in the Red River.

Emergency personnel responded and recovered the body, which was later identified as Ahmed.

Members of the homicide unit began an investigation, and it was determined that Ahmed had been killed at a residence in the Fort Garry area just days earlier.

Additional information that may assist investigators can be relayed to the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).