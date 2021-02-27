Winnipeg police on scene of warrant execution, ask public to avoid the area

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking members of the public to avoid the area surrounding the 600 block of McGee Street.

Police say a warrant is being executed at a residence where firearms could be present.

As a result, the WPS is taking a number of precautions, including the use of its Tactical Support Team and Armoured Rescue Vehicle.

Officers ask anyone who lives in the area to listen to any direction given by officers.

