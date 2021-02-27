Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police on scene of warrant execution, ask public to avoid the area

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted February 27, 2021 2:41 pm
Winnipeg police say two people are facing several charges after an argument between three people ended in gunfire early Sunday morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Winnipeg police say two people are facing several charges after an argument between three people ended in gunfire early Sunday morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking members of the public to avoid the area surrounding the 600 block of McGee Street.

Police say a warrant is being executed at a residence where firearms could be present.

As a result, the WPS is taking a number of precautions, including the use of its Tactical Support Team and Armoured Rescue Vehicle.

Read more: Winnipeg police use armoured vehicle more than 30 times in 2018

Officers ask anyone who lives in the area to listen to any direction given by officers.

